Synnex Corporation (SNX) and Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Head to Head Analysis

Synnex Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Synnex Corporation has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion Corporation has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Synnex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Synnex Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synnex Corporation and Immersion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synnex Corporation 1.89% 16.58% 6.41% Immersion Corporation -113.47% -43.56% -22.98%

Dividends

Synnex Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Immersion Corporation does not pay a dividend. Synnex Corporation pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synnex Corporation and Immersion Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synnex Corporation 0 1 4 1 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Synnex Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $135.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Immersion Corporation has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Immersion Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion Corporation is more favorable than Synnex Corporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synnex Corporation and Immersion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synnex Corporation $15.01 billion 0.33 $603.29 million $7.37 17.06 Immersion Corporation $51.85 million 4.54 -$17.43 million ($2.03) -3.96

Synnex Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion Corporation. Immersion Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synnex Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synnex Corporation beats Immersion Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synnex Corporation

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, information technology (IT) systems, including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking/communications/security equipment, and consumer electronics (CE) and complementary products. Within its Technology Solutions segment, the Company also provides systems design and integration solutions. The Company’s Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation.

About Immersion Corporation

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial. It provides advanced tactile software, related tools and technical assistance to certain customers, and offers licenses to its patented IP to other customers. Its licenses enable customers to deploy haptically-enabled devices, content and other offerings, which they sell under own brand names. It holds patents, covering digital technologies and including ways in which touch-related technology can be incorporated into and between hardware products and components, systems software, application software, and digital content.

