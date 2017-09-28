Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,344 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 3.9% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,518,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,594,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 180,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,242,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,347,000 after purchasing an additional 700,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ QQQ) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,922,182 shares. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 764,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 172% compared to the average daily volume of 280,975 put options.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

