Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Hexcel Corporation worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hexcel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel Corporation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hexcel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hexcel Corporation by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE HXL) traded down 0.09% on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,310 shares. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.29 million. Hexcel Corporation had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Hexcel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Hexcel Corporation

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

