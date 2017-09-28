Stages of Breast Cancer and Obesity

The 15th of October is an International Breast Health Day. Since 1985, there has been held a special action aimed at sharing as much facts about the illness as possible. The thing is that so almost each third woman all over the world is unlucky to hear about the so-called stage 0 breast cancer (BC) from her doctor. It is a well-known fact that the treatment cost much, despite the fact that lots of commercial organizations like online casino NZ support programs aimed at promoting anti-cancer programs, working-out new medications and sharing the info about this illness. So many women all over the world are afraid of mammalogists. They fear to learn about cancer in their breasts. That is why dozens of organizations spread the information about the illness and try to do their best to persuade women that BC is curable.

All you Need to Know about the Stages

Talking about cancer, the term stage is used to define the severity of the disease and chances to cope with it by all available means. Stage zero is often called precancer. When it is discovered, a mammalogist commonly prescribed medications and chooses the appropriate therapy. Here are two types of precancer:

Type I. Lobes/lobules are glands producing breast milk. When they are damaged, specialists speak of lobular carcinoma. This type normally remains unchangeable for a long time.

Type II. In such case the illness commonly progresses very quickly, therefore, it requires immediate cure.

Obesity – Hidden Risks

Obesity is a heavy burden as it complicates the work of all the organs, but, according to the recent study from China, visceral fat as well as subcutaneous may cause breast cancer. Tamoxifen, the drug used to prevent breast cancer manifest in different organisms different results. Why so? More than 1,300 women from various parts of China were participants. The measure for waist-hip and subcutaneous fat was body mass index. It’s turned out that women with BMI more than 28 were more likely to experience no effect from the drug because of their excess weight.

Chinese scientists offer low-fat balanced diet and regular physical activity for lowering BMI to norm.

Summing up it is worth saying that hiding from the illness isn’t a solution. It can even aggravate the situation. Each woman is to visit a mammalogist at least once a year. Even if one visit turns out to be a diagnosis, this is not the end. This is not a sentence. Medicine of XXI is developing by leaps and bounds; there are high-performance methods of combating the illness. When diagnosed at early stages, they are curable. Therefore, it is crucial not to delay the visit to a mammalogist.