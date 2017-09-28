Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ SAVE) traded up 0.373% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,159 shares. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.746 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.29 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

