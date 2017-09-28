Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) traded up 22.97% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,036,838 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.06 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 59.33%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,020,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 666,605 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 187,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 124,383 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 193,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

