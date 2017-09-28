SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 31.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 206,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA GLD) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,881 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.01. SPDR Gold Trust has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $128.32.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

