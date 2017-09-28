Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wunderlich boosted their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $22.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of Spark Energy (SPKE) traded down 2.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 24,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of -1.57. Spark Energy has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Spark Energy had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spark Energy will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gil Melman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $51,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 47,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $729,107.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,814.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,690 and sold 158,342 shares valued at $3,322,922. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

