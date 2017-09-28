Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spark Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.95 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 3,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $789,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 854,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,911.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 163,744 shares of company stock worth $2,642,690 and have sold 158,342 shares worth $3,322,922. 66.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy (SPKE) traded down 1.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 72,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.35%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

