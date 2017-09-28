SOUTH32 LTD SPON (SOUHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON (NASDAQ:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded SOUTH32 LTD SPON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON (SOUHY) traded down 1.294% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.585. The company had a trading volume of 17,001 shares. SOUTH32 LTD SPON has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

