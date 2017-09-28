News coverage about Penntex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:PTXP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penntex Midstream Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.4139553172396 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Penntex Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penntex Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Penntex Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Penntex Midstream Partners LP alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Penntex Midstream Partners (PTXP) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-penntex-midstream-partners-ptxp-stock-price.html.

Penntex Midstream Partners Company Profile

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, focuses on owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering, processing and transportation assets in northern Louisiana. The Company provides natural gas gathering and processing and residue gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) transportation services to producers focused on the Cotton Valley formation in northern Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Penntex Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penntex Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.