Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novatel Wireless (NVTL) Share Price

Media headlines about Novatel Wireless (NASDAQ:NVTL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novatel Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.37862704369 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Novatel Wireless Company Profile

Novatel Wireless, Inc is a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. The Company’s range of products includes intelligent mobile hotspots, universal serial bus (USB) modems, embedded modules, integrated asset-management and mobile tracking machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, communications and applications software and cloud services.

