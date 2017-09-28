Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (CSJ) Stock Price

Press coverage about iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NYSE:CSJ) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.8973202117391 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (CSJ) traded up 0.0516% during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.3443. The stock had a trading volume of 73,202 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $105.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.1469 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

