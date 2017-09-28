Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (PCI) Stock Price

Headlines about Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.602556182259 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (PCI) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,064 shares. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.1641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

