Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund (LOR) Share Price

News coverage about Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:LOR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.4792360703908 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund (LOR) traded down 0.573% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.275. 23,683 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund will pursue this objective through a world equity strategy and a short-term emerging markets and debt strategy.

