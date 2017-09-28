Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sasol (SSL) Share Price

News articles about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sasol earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4096040344218 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sasol (NYSE SSL) traded down 1.39% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 255,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. Sasol has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company’s operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International.

