News stories about Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.1765845375131 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) traded up 0.406% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.665. The company had a trading volume of 39,332 shares. Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Get Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-wells-fargo-income-opportunities-fund-ead-stock-price.html.

About Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high level of current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.