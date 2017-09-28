Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Stock Price

News stories about Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.1765845375131 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) traded up 0.406% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.665. The company had a trading volume of 39,332 shares. Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.
About Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high level of current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers.
