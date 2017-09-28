Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Price

Media headlines about ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ServiceNow earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.8229957856884 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of ServiceNow (NOW) traded up 3.32% on Wednesday, reaching $115.50. 1,771,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. The firm’s market cap is $19.72 billion. ServiceNow has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $118.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $15,613,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,085,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $1,753,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,353 shares of company stock worth $130,353,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

