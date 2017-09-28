Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Smith (A.O.) Corporation news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $3,241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,659.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith (AOS) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 537,755 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. Smith has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

