SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) traded down 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 735,885 shares. SK Telecom Co. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. SK Telecom Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SK Telecom Co. by 121.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,329,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,825 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co. in the second quarter valued at $23,868,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co. by 610.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 841,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,264,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,928,000 after acquiring an additional 666,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SK Telecom Co. by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 483,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

