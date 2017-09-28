Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Arconic in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Arconic had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Arconic (ARNC) traded down 1.080% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.095. 1,192,075 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.51 billion. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,597,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 237,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Arconic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 15,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $368,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,790.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,310 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

