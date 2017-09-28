Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of 326 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

This table compares Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 17.09% 9.20% 0.93% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Competitors 18.78% 8.82% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 1 5 0 2.83 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Competitors 2628 9001 8546 393 2.33

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $193.25 million N/A 26.29 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Competitors N/A N/A 18.51

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, offering a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, brokerage, and secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and similar financial guarantees, and asset based financing. The Bank also provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.