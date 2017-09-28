Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE SLB) traded down 0.20% during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,027 shares. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. Schlumberger N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

