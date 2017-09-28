Scana Corporation (SCG) Shares Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday after Williams Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Williams Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Scana Corporation traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 2,325,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,181,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Scana Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Scana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scana Corporation in the second quarter worth about $3,384,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 60.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 25.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Scana Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scana Corporation will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

