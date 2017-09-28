Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,774 Shares of Marriott International (MAR)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 4.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,269 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $110.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

In related news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 13,736 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,480,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,864.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,964,268. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

