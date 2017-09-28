Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,180 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Red Hat comprises about 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Red Hat worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,522 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,687,836,000 after buying an additional 479,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,642 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,069,110,000 after buying an additional 1,085,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,946 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $363,365,000 after buying an additional 848,777 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,425,693 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $209,823,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 2.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,495 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $156,002,000 after buying an additional 47,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) traded up 0.06% on Thursday, reaching $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,445 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. Red Hat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.54 and a 1-year high of $110.37. Red Hat also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 13,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the typical volume of 1,955 call options.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Red Hat from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.61.

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $152,069.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,101.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

