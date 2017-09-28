Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The company offers over 1,600 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving airports largely throughout Europe, with a principal fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. UBS AG cut Ryanair Holdings PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ryanair Holdings PLC from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryanair Holdings PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Ryanair Holdings PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Ryanair Holdings PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ RYAAY) traded down 5.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 520,831 shares. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

