Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $149,000 in Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Stock

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 160.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 56,890 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Mcglinn purchased 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markham Hunt Broyhill purchased 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,418. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,842 shares of company stock worth $290,851. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 89,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). Capitala Finance Corp. had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance Corp. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Capitala Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capitala Finance Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Capitala Finance Corp. Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

