RPM International Inc. (RPM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RPM Incorporated manufactures and markets specialty paints, protective coatings and roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, for use in both industrial and consumer applications. RPM markets its products in numerous countries and operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Poland, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. “

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.71.

RPM International (NYSE RPM) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,863 shares. RPM International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $549,958.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 406,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

