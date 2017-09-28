Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Trading Down 1.6%

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263.60 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 266.40 ($3.58). 14,156,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 9,674,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.80 ($3.64).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.70) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 262 ($3.52) to GBX 306 ($4.12) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 269 ($3.62) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.50).

The company’s market capitalization is GBX 31.59 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.88.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

