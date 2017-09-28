ROMACO RESOURCS (METC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROMACO RESOURCS (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on shares of ROMACO RESOURCS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

ROMACO RESOURCS (NASDAQ:METC) traded down 2.2198% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.7175. 130,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. ROMACO RESOURCS has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company’s market cap is $265.40 million.

ROMACO RESOURCS (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ROMACO RESOURCS will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ROMACO RESOURCS news, insider Michael Dale Bauersachs acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,834,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,806,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ROMACO RESOURCS by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ROMACO RESOURCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ROMACO RESOURCS by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ROMACO RESOURCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in ROMACO RESOURCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

