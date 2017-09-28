Rohit Kapoor Sells 17,456 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,006,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService Holdings Inc. alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,010 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $461,456.10.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,681 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,468,439.58.

On Thursday, September 21st, Rohit Kapoor sold 9,742 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $551,786.88.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,577 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $825,203.97.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,220 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $791,058.60.

On Monday, September 18th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,780 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,996,166.20.

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ EXLS) traded up 0.54% during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 90,618 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. ExlService Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rohit Kapoor Sells 17,456 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/rohit-kapoor-sells-17456-shares-of-exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on ExlService Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ExlService Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in ExlService Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.