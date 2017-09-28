Rohit Kapoor Sells 17,456 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,006,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,010 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $461,456.10.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,681 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,468,439.58.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Rohit Kapoor sold 9,742 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $551,786.88.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,577 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $825,203.97.
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,220 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $791,058.60.
- On Monday, September 18th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,780 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,996,166.20.
Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ EXLS) traded up 0.54% during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 90,618 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.84.
ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. ExlService Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on ExlService Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ExlService Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in ExlService Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ExlService Holdings Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.
