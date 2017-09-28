Robert C. Daigle Sells 454 Shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG) Stock

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 454 shares of Rogers Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $59,296.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,455.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert C. Daigle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert C. Daigle sold 4,485 shares of Rogers Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $545,017.20.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,722 shares. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Rogers Corporation had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Rogers Corporation’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post $5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Corporation by 322.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rogers Corporation by 431.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rogers Corporation by 79.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

