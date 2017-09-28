Risk Paradigm Group LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Risk Paradigm Group LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,544,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,672,000 after purchasing an additional 439,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,821,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,600,000 after purchasing an additional 516,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,962,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,233,000 after purchasing an additional 204,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,971,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after purchasing an additional 649,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison Inc alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $160,023.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 471 shares of company stock valued at $39,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/risk-paradigm-group-llc-reduces-position-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) traded down 0.01% on Thursday, reaching $80.61. 341,831 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.09. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.