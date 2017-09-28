Reviewing Black Box Corporation (BBOX) & Its Peers

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Black Box Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Box Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Box Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Black Box Corporation Competitors 614 1689 1944 74 2.34

Black Box Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 34.90%. Given Black Box Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Box Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Black Box Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Box Corporation -1.97% 3.05% 1.00% Black Box Corporation Competitors 0.51% -0.17% 1.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Box Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Black Box Corporation $828.90 million $20.29 million -3.01 Black Box Corporation Competitors $12.75 billion $4.25 billion 3.82

Black Box Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Black Box Corporation. Black Box Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Black Box Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Black Box Corporation pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 829.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Box Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Black Box Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Black Box Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Black Box Corporation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Box Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Box Corporation competitors beat Black Box Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Black Box Corporation

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching. Offerings under its Services platform include unified communications, data infrastructure and managed services. It conducts business globally and manages its business on a geographic-service type basis consisting of four segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products and International Services. The offerings of its Products platform are distributed through value-added resellers, direct marketing manufacturers, mass merchandisers, Web retailers and others. The offerings of its Services platform are distributed through value-added resellers, manufacturers and large system integrators, among others.

