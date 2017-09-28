Restaurant Group (RSTGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RSTGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RSTGF) traded down 4.82% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $791.58 million. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

