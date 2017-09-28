ResMed Inc. (RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $500.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.50 million and the lowest is $498.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $465.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) traded down 0.07% on Monday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,605 shares. ResMed has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,739.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $1,801,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,283.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,372 shares of company stock worth $8,654,992. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17,065.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 985,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 980,053 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

