Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) – Gabelli decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholastic Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst B. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Gabelli also issued estimates for Scholastic Corporation’s FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Scholastic Corporation alerts:

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. Scholastic Corporation had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for Scholastic Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (SCHL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-scholastic-corporations-fy2019-earnings-schl.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Scholastic Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,724 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scholastic Corporation by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Scholastic Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Scholastic Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholastic Corporation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic Corporation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Scholastic Corporation

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.