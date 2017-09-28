Redrow plc (RDW) Receives GBX 637.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 637.17 ($8.57).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Redrow plc from GBX 561 ($7.54) to GBX 601 ($8.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow plc from GBX 666 ($8.96) to GBX 682 ($9.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 549 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other Redrow plc news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,500 shares of Redrow plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £19,670 ($26,452.39). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 89,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 627 ($8.43), for a total value of £560,832.69 ($754,212.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,053,353 shares of company stock worth $7,704,486,599.

Shares of Redrow plc (LON RDW) traded up 1.23% on Friday, hitting GBX 578.00. The stock had a trading volume of 787,047 shares. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 366.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 666.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.92. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Redrow plc’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

