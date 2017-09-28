Redrow plc (RDW) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Redrow plc from GBX 548 ($7.37) to GBX 549 ($7.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.54) price target on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Redrow plc from GBX 666 ($8.96) to GBX 682 ($9.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Redrow plc from GBX 558 ($7.50) to GBX 630 ($8.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 637.17 ($8.57).

Redrow plc (RDW) traded up 1.23% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 578.00. The stock had a trading volume of 787,047 shares. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 366.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 666.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 594.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.92. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Redrow plc’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.44), for a total transaction of £40,037.20 ($53,842.39). Also, insider Steve Morgan sold 12,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.93), for a total value of £76,405,000 ($102,750,134.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,053,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,486,599.

Redrow plc Company Profile

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

