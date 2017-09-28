Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redhill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.80). Redhill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redhill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redhill Biopharma.

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Redhill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on Redhill Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Redhill Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG began coverage on Redhill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Redhill Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redhill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redhill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redhill Biopharma by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redhill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Redhill Biopharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ RDHL) traded up 10.726% on Thursday, reaching $10.065. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,211 shares. The firm’s market cap is $172.75 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Redhill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

About Redhill Biopharma

Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools.

