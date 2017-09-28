Ranger International Management LP Sells 1,240 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

Ranger International Management LP trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 2.8% of Ranger International Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ranger International Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2,119.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,936,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,573,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 25,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $189,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. 274,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

