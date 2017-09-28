RadiSys Corporation (RSYS) and Knowles Corporation (KN) Head to Head Comparison

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RadiSys Corporation and Knowles Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadiSys Corporation -14.38% -14.12% -5.46% Knowles Corporation -2.44% 6.98% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RadiSys Corporation and Knowles Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadiSys Corporation $168.66 million 0.32 -$8.87 million ($0.63) -2.21 Knowles Corporation $867.60 million 1.53 $141.10 million ($0.23) -64.65

Knowles Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than RadiSys Corporation. Knowles Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadiSys Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RadiSys Corporation has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles Corporation has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadiSys Corporation and Knowles Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadiSys Corporation 0 0 5 0 3.00 Knowles Corporation 0 1 3 0 2.75

RadiSys Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 158.99%. Knowles Corporation has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given RadiSys Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RadiSys Corporation is more favorable than Knowles Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of RadiSys Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadiSys Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Knowles Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats RadiSys Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadiSys Corporation

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services. The Company’s Software-Systems segment consists of three product families: FlowEngine, MediaEngine and CellEngine. Also included in the Software-Systems segment is its Professional Service organization. The Company’s Embedded Products and Hardware Services segment provides customers with hardware based products targeted at the communications and healthcare markets. Products within this segment fall under primary categories, including T-Series Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture (ATCA) Platforms, Component Object Model (COM) Express and Rackmount Servers, and Other Products.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC). MCE designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies used in mobile handsets, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. SC specializes in the design and manufacture of specialized electronic components used in medical and life science applications, as well as solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and a range of other markets. It has sales, support and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia. It also offers acoustics components used in hearing aids, as well as high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors.

