QS Investors LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Icon Plc worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon Plc during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Icon Plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.65. 94,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.61. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $117.53.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.

Icon Plc Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

