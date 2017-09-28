QS Investors LLC Holds Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)

QS Investors LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 411.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,485 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.6% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) traded up 0.38% during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 362,738 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.52 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,906. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

