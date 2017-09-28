Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Boosted by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Applied Materials (AMAT) traded up 2.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,647,000 shares. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,084,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,063.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63,912,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,897,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,939,000 after acquiring an additional 985,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,724,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

