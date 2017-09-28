Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper Sells 20,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl James Schaper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Carl James Schaper sold 75 shares of Q2 Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $3,097.50.

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE QTWO) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 97,397 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company’s market cap is $1.69 billion. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 Holdings by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Q2 Holdings by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Q2 Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

