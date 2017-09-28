Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group Inc. alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.18). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-huron-consulting-group-inc-reduced-by-suntrust-banks-hurn.html.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HURN. ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ HURN) traded up 0.73% on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 24,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The stock’s market cap is $741.47 million.

In related news, Director James D. Edwards sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $26,078.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.