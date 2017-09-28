Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Arconic Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arconic in a report released on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Arconic’s FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 6.50%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNC has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Arconic (NASDAQ ARNC) traded down 0.929% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.135. The stock had a trading volume of 381,899 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The firm’s market cap is $11.53 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 237,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Arconic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Arconic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 891,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Arconic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,790.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $640,310.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

