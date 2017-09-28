Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD (GHY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media stories about Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD (NYSE:GHY) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.9385303249481 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD (NYSE GHY) remained flat at $14.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 110,365 shares. Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Prudential Global Short Du Hig Yd FD Company Profile

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located across the world, including emerging markets.

